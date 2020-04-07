Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,767 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

