Norges Bank Makes New $77.74 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,486,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,337 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $51,107,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $28,411,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $23,539,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

