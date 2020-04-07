Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 846,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,163,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

