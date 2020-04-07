Norges Bank Invests $74.64 Million in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,587,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,638,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Athene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.