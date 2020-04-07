Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,526,265 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,526,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,818,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.60% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGO opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.35. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,793.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

