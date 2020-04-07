2,086,010 Shares in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,086,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,515,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.
Gardner Denver stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.39.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
