2,086,010 Shares in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,086,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Gardner Denver stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.39.

GDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.