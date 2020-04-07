Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $349,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

