Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.