Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,101 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Core-Mark worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.26. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.