Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 454,792 Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,931,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.64. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.46%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

