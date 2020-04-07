Norges Bank Invests $83.97 Million in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,031,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,969,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,247 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Jabil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 306,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jabil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jabil by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after acquiring an additional 825,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,407. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

