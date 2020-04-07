Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to post sales of $390.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.77 million and the highest is $403.60 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $384.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

