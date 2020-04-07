Man Group plc Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Man Group plc raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

