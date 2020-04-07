755,268 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,484,000. Norges Bank owned 0.62% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

