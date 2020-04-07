Man Group plc Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLOW opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

