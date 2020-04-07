Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 181,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innoviva by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Innoviva Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

