Norges Bank Invests $84.11 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,191,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

