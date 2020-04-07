Norges Bank Invests $84.11 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,191,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,101 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,101 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.
Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 454,792 Watsco Inc
Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 454,792 Watsco Inc
Norges Bank Invests $83.97 Million in Jabil Inc
Norges Bank Invests $83.97 Million in Jabil Inc
Lamar Advertising Co Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million
Lamar Advertising Co Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report