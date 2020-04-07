Norges Bank Invests $84.19 Million in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,148,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,193,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of Shaw Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SJR shares. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of SJR opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

