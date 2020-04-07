Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 513,290 Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 513,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,608,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CASY opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

