Norges Bank Invests $83.48 Million in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,482,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,479,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $68.78.
In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
