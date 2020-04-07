Norges Bank Invests $83.48 Million in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,482,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,479,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.