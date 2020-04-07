Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 500

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 661.36 ($8.70).

SGE opened at GBX 573.60 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 648.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 707.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

