Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 500

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 661.36 ($8.70).

SGE opened at GBX 573.60 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 648.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 707.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,101 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,101 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.
Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 454,792 Watsco Inc
Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 454,792 Watsco Inc
Norges Bank Invests $83.97 Million in Jabil Inc
Norges Bank Invests $83.97 Million in Jabil Inc
Lamar Advertising Co Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million
Lamar Advertising Co Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report