Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $45,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.79 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

