Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 791,809 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 277,325 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,789,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 124,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

