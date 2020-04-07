Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Universal by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Universal by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVV opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

