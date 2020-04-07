Man Group plc Sells 45,503 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,503 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

