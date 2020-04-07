Man Group plc Sells 17,443 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.42% of Genesco worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Genesco by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Genesco by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 107,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

