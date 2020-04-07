Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,530 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.