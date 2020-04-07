Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 401.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $516.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.47.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.