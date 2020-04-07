IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,388,000 after acquiring an additional 222,861 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,271,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.