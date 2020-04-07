Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Nutanix worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

