Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,636 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

JHX opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.00 million. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

