Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 54,946 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. AXA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

NYSE:TJX opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

