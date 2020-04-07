Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 528,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALNY opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

