Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 127,309 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Parsley Energy worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Centenus Global Management LP lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 825,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of PE stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

