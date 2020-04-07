Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 5,678 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.38. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

