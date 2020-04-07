Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -551.80 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.