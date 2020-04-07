Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amdocs by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 403,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amdocs by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 397,846 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

