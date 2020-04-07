Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 128,045 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2,031.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,468,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 729,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,245,000 after buying an additional 369,070 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.