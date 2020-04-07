Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of ELY opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.