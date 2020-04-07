Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $943.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

