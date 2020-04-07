Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,628 Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after buying an additional 115,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 177,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

