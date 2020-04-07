1,560 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from to in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

ROKU opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 1.84. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $3,983,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

