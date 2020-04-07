Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,399,000 after purchasing an additional 105,319 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,346,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 237,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

