Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,881 Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after buying an additional 405,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after buying an additional 283,347 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,458,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

