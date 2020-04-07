Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.