Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 367,049 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of American Campus Communities worth $47,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,412,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACC. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

