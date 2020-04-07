Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

FSS opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

