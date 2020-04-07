Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.82% of CNO Financial Group worth $48,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

