7,292 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

