BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 519,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $47,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

